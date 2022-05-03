Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,462 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

