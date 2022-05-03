Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,462 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

NYSE:DRI opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.