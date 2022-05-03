Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of KAR Auction Services worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,596,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $15,161,000.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

