Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

