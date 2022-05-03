Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Aramark worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

