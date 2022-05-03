Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.00% of Movado Group worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

