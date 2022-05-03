Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.