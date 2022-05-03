Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 3,879.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Equity Commonwealth worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

