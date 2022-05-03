Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ITT worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

