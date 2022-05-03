Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of COMPASS Pathways worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

