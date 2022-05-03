Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

