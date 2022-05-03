Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3,046.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

