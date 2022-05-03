Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

