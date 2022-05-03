Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

