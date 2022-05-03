Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Shares of JLL opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

