Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 119,873 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

