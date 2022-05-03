Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 119,873 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

