Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,483 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,359 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,099,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,750 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

