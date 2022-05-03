Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,638 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Otter Tail worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

