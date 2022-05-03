Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,644 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Eastern Bankshares worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

