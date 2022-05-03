Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 66,434 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of South Jersey Industries worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

