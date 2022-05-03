Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 71,555 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Organon & Co. worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.