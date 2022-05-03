Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 76,926 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.