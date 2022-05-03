Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 96,076 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of ProAssurance worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ProAssurance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

PRA stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

