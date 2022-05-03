Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

