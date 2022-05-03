Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.