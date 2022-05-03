Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Terex worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

