Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 3,879.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Equity Commonwealth worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 420,453 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

