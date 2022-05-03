Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SEA by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,412 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

