Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

