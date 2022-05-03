Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of COMPASS Pathways worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.34.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

