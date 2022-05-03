Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

