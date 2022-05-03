Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

