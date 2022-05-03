Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.83). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.