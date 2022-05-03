Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,503 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

