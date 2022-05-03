Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,503 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

