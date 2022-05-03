Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 229,631 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Shift4 Payments worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

