Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,140 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,928,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

