Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,895,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.