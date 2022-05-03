Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,730 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bruker worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.