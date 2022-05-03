Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,730 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bruker worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

