Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,172 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Qorvo worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.