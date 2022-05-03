Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $16.32 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,352,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,910,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 835,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

