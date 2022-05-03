Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 688,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.