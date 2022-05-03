Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Freshworks worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 over the last 90 days.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

