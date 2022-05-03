Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

MSFT stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

