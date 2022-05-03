White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,050.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

