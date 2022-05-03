Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $418,128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,121,805. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

