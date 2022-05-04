10,997 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

