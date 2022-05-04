11,904 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.